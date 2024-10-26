The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $208.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $188.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.38.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $199.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $204.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,016.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 66.3% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 377.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

