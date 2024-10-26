The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 779,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $315,942,000 after acquiring an additional 177,470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rogco LP increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rogco LP now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day moving average of $359.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The firm has a market cap of $396.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

