The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.49. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $34.93.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.58.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

