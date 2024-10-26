The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells $338,640.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,110. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

R. Alexandra Keith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

On Monday, August 5th, R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $168.22 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $142.50 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a market cap of $396.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.46.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.