The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $395.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $455.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $359.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.83. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $392.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

