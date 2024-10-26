Timothy A. Springer Purchases 300,000 Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,077,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,096,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,610,302.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Tectonic Therapeutic stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). Equities research analysts anticipate that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

