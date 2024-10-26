Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 172.5% in October

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,918,800 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the September 30th total of 1,804,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.4 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.