Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Up 172.5% in October

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,918,800 shares, an increase of 172.5% from the September 30th total of 1,804,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.4 days.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tingyi (Cayman Islands)
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.