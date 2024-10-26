TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $446.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BLD opened at $366.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.04.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

