Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 120.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after purchasing an additional 345,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after purchasing an additional 239,176 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,865,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $272.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.70.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

