TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 410.64% from the company’s current price.
TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $19.42.
TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.
