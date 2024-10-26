TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 410.64% from the company’s current price.

TransCode Therapeutics Trading Down 9.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RNAZ opened at $0.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. TransCode Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $19.42.

Get TransCode Therapeutics alerts:

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts expect that TransCode Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransCode Therapeutics

About TransCode Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TransCode Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RNAZ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.84% of TransCode Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransCode Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransCode Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.