TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $1,500.00 at KeyCorp

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.94.
TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.7 %
TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total transaction of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,944 shares of company stock worth $35,823,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at $206,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Company Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
