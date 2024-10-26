Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Raised to $41.00

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $47.51 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travel + Leisure

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,703.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $3,804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 362,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,258,129.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,439 shares of company stock worth $4,032,971. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after purchasing an additional 466,640 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,553,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,584,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,628,000 after acquiring an additional 136,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at about $33,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

