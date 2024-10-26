TSE:FM FY2025 EPS Forecast Raised by National Bank Financial

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2026 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of C$1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion.

FM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.40 to C$20.20 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.83.

First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 6,323 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.53, for a total transaction of C$117,165.19. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Leslie Macwilliam sold 16,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.54, for a total transaction of C$264,640.00. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

