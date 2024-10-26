Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,243 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 36.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after buying an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Melius began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

