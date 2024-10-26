UBS Group Increases Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Price Target to $63.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

Fluor Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,604. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fluor in the first quarter valued at $374,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,368,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

