UBS Group Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $12.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

NYSE UAA opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.36. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 20.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its holdings in Under Armour by 292.6% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

