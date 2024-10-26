UBS Group Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $108.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRNA. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $157.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $42,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,184 shares of company stock worth $2,037,931. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

