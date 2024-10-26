Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Lifted by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 34.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.53.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $132.40 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

