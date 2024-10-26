Values First Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 809 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 121,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after buying an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,560. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

DELL opened at $122.54 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.