Values First Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,446 Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,364,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 210,047 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after purchasing an additional 198,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 65,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Insider Activity

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $57,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,613.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $151,400 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LXEO stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.67. The company has a market cap of $314.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

