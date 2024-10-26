Values First Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Values First Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inozyme Pharma were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INZY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inozyme Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $4.79 on Friday. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

