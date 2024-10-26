Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $30,000 in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,687,000 after acquiring an additional 718,051 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,614,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.75 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3499999990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

