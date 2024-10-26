Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $86,000 in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Celcuity by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,552,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 92.4% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,326,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,735,000 after acquiring an additional 637,190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Celcuity in the first quarter worth approximately $3,545,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celcuity by 62.3% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 204,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 78,525 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on CELC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Celcuity to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Celcuity in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.
Celcuity Stock Down 1.2 %
Celcuity stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 14.95. The stock has a market cap of $547.93 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.75. Celcuity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $22.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.27.
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Celcuity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.