Values First Advisors Inc. Invests $89,000 in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 23,945.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.98. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 62,012.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

