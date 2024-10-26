Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New $169,000 Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IP. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

International Paper Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IP opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.04. International Paper has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 151.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,192.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $934,142. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

