Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KYMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after buying an additional 996,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after purchasing an additional 769,486 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,691,000 after purchasing an additional 496,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 229.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 674,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after purchasing an additional 469,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,122,000.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 178.27%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $245,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela Esposito sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $651,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $245,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

