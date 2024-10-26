Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 105.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.25 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,192.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.90.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $133.80 per share, with a total value of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

