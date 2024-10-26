Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 637.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.45.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $47.74.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
