Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,698,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,501,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 59,523 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The company’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

