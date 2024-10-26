Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,107 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 19,404.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,218,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,260 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15,542.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,137 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Chevron by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after acquiring an additional 743,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,445,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 681,394 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $150.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.43. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

