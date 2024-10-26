Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,507 Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAPP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapport Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rapport Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rapport Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000.

Get Rapport Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Rapport Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPP opened at $24.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. Rapport Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($1.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rapport Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

About Rapport Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.