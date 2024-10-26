Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,569 Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

PRVA stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.10, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Privia Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,763.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

