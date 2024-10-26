Values First Advisors Inc. Takes $27,000 Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 9,733 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $148,720.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,270.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,177 shares in the company, valued at $797,264.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,014 shares of company stock valued at $779,494 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,434.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

