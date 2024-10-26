VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,836 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 174,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of BATS:SHYD opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

