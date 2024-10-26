Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the second quarter valued at about $450,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 144.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 153.9% in the second quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $146.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $147.59.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

