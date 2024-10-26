Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
VEU opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.