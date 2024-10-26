Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VEU opened at $60.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.