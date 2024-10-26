Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $602.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $578.30 and its 200-day moving average is $557.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $610.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.