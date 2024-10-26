Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. Vimian Group AB has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.12.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

