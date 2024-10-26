Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,500 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 282,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VIMGF opened at C$3.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.10. Vimian Group AB has a 52-week low of C$2.68 and a 52-week high of C$4.12.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
