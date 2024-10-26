Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $30.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Virtu Financial has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $33.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $4,371,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

