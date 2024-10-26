Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Virtu Financial
Virtu Financial Stock Performance
Virtu Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth about $9,751,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,295,000 after purchasing an additional 342,327 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter worth $4,371,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Virtu Financial Company Profile
Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Virtu Financial
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.