Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Group California Inc.

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 73,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $957,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 591.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Virtu Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Stories

