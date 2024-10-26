W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stock Holdings Increased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 6,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $600,000. Fairman Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the third quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 70,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 6,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

NYSE:WRB opened at $58.16 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $61.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

