Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 28.46 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26.45 ($0.34). Watkin Jones shares last traded at GBX 26.70 ($0.35), with a volume of 2,189,805 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) price target on shares of Watkin Jones in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of £68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.29.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 157,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £50,240 ($65,229.81). Corporate insiders own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

