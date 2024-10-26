WealthNavi Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,460 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $124,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $581.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.85. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $588.93. The stock has a market cap of $502.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

