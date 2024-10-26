Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for ARE Earnings

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ current full-year earnings is $9.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

ARE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.22.

ARE opened at $113.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.77. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 132.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $43,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

