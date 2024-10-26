Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $232.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $237.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLT. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $209.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.21.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $236.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.09. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,423.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 14,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,384,375.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,382,423.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

