West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $8,896,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 404.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,699,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.41.

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $892.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $848.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $920.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $860.96. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $547.61 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

