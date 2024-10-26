West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 378,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 179,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MIY opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.