West Michigan Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $293,699,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $293.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.95 and its 200 day moving average is $188.73. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $298.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

