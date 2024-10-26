Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.39% from the stock’s current price.

WDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $81.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,331,098.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $27,059.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,374.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $1,242,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter valued at about $13,260,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,089.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,071,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $73,126,000 after buying an additional 981,527 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

