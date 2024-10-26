Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) PT Raised to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.60% from the stock’s previous close.

WAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $188.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.94 and its 200 day moving average is $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $102.67 and a one year high of $192.48. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 4,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $690,136.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,017.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,432.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 201,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

